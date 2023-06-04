Charlie Hunnam’s favorite movie is this underrated Scorsese thriller

We all love Charlie Hunnam for his work as Jax Teller in the Sons of Anarchy cast, but it turns out he has a great taste in the best movies ever made as well. Specifically, we love his thinking when it comes to Martin Scorsese – one of the best directors to ever get behind a camera.

The Sons of Anarchy star named some of his favorite movies in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, and it wasn’t long before he brought up one of the best Robert De Niro movies: Casino.

“Casino, I think, is probably up there with Chinatown in the best screenplays ever written. I love the film itself, but if you look at the sophistication of that screenplay and how they effortlessly move between time periods and geographic locations with no problem whatsoever — and of course they use narration but still, I feel it’s a truly spectacular display of storytelling.”

In fact, Charlie Hunnam loves Casino so much that he finds himself evangelizing about Scorsese’s work to anyone who will listen. He thinks one of the best ’90s movies deserves a better reputation in the director’s filmography.

“It’s a film I sometimes bring up and wax lyrical about its brilliance and get a lot of kind of blank stares in return,” he said.

Hunnam added: “I think: ‘Go back and have a look at the way they’re telling the story, the information you’re getting and the rapidity with which that world is set up, and the nuance’. It’s just a spectacular piece of storytelling.”

Casino, which stars De Niro as a gambling expert overseeing a Las Vegas casino for the Chicago mob, was a critical and commercial succcess on release in 1995. But it has since faded somewhat from the canon of Scorsese’s best works.

We’re with Hunnam. Casino deserves to get a second look. You’ve seen Goodfellas a million times, so try Casino again instead.

Scorsese is back this year with the Killers of the Flower Moon release date. We sent a critic to the Cannes Film Festival 2023, and he returned with a five-star Killers of the Flower Moon review. The rest of us are both jealous and excited to see one of 2023’s most exciting new movies.

For more from Scorsese’s best, find out why Robert De Niro recreated a Goodfellas moment in another movie and learn how Joe Pesci holds an amazing record thanks to this Martin Scorsese movie.