Joe Pesci holds an amazing record thanks to this Martin Scorsese movie

Warning there’s going to be some saucy language in this piece. Still with us? Fuckin’ great. Anyway! Joe Pesci’s lived an incredible life. The veteran actor’s starred in some of the best movies ever made, won countless awards (including an Oscar), and even holds an amazing record thanks to starring in a Martin Scorsese film.

According to a study by Crossword-Solver, Pesci holds the record for the most “fucks” uttered in a single movie. Pesci apparently says the taboo profanity (I’d like to thank synonym.com for helping me avoid writing fuck every other word. Oh shit, I just said fuck again, didn’t I? Oh fuck it.) 241 times while playing made man Nicky Santoro in Casino.

So how did Pesci react to the news? Well, his representative apparently said he “doesn’t give a fuck”. How apt. This isn’t the only profane record the Home Alone star holds (quick aside, isn’t it mad a star with such a foul-mouthed legacy in the Home Alone cast?).

Pesci is also the celebrity who’s said fuck onscreen the most, saying the word that we’re pretty sure Google’s going to flag us for 272 times across his career. We bet Samuel L Jackon’s pissed.

According to Crossword-Solver, after Pesci, the biggest fuckers in Hollywood are Al Pacino (197 fucks), Jason Mewes (183), and Jonah Hill (183). However, we’ve done our own research into who’s got the dirtiest mouth in Hollywood, and it seems that if you include all curses, Hill is the clear curse word king.

Hill has apparently sworn on screen 376 times over the course of his career, which means he’s sworn 22.9 times for every thousand words he’s ever read from a script. In contrast, the second sweariest star is Samuel L Jackson, and he only swears 6.9 times per thousand words. Weirdly it’s then Adam Sandler but only really because of Uncut Gems.

If you came here in good faith, hoping to learn more about Pesci and have been left flabbergasted by our terrible language, you should read our story about Joe Pesci's perfect acceptance speech.

