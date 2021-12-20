Brad Pitt action movie Bullet Train delayed to summer 2022

Bullet Train, an upcoming action movie starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, has been pushed from April to July of 2022. It is directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch and is about five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train and realise that their assignments are connected.

Vulture described it back in March as; “an ensemble thriller that finds half a dozen hitmen from various criminal factions — each with their own respective mission, each with a competing agenda — aboard the same titular train. Needless to say, bloodletting ensues.”

The film is based on a book called Maria Beetle by Kotara Isaka and features a starry ensemble cast, including Joey King, Bryan Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Despite Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock being similar ages and becoming huge stars at around the same time, they surprisingly haven’t co-starred in a film together before. But like buses, they now have two upcoming projects. When the trailer for Bullock vehicle The Lost City came out a few days ago, Brad Pitt had a surprise cameo towards the end. The Lost City will be out in January (as things currently stand).

In addition to Deadpool 2, Leitch directed the first John Wick film, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – so his action credentials are somewhat confirmed.

While there are many obvious reasons why Bullet Train could have been pushed back, one reason could be that Sony are confident enough in it for it compete as a summer blockbuster.

As Greg Rementer, the second-unit director and stunt coordinator on Bullet Train, exclusively told Vulture in March, the actor has been largely eschewing the services of a stunt double to portray a hitman named Ladybug in the film. “Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting,” Rementer says. “He’s like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!”

March 2021 is also when production is said to have wrapped, so the delay is fairly significant. Pitt was not the only cast-member to put himself out there when it came to the stunts; “Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training,” Rementer says. “So Brad, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji — who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show Warrior — all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff.”

To get your blood pumping while you wait for Bullet Train – check out our guides to the best action movies and the best thriller movies.