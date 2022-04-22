Netflix reportedly cancels Will Smith’s Bright 2

Following the events of the 94th Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face, the actor is beginning to feel the sting of his actions through his career. In a recent report from Bloomberg, it was revealed that a number of projects featuring Smith have been delayed or cancelled after the Oscars incident. One project that has now fallen through is Netflix‘s plans for Bright 2.

According to Bloomberg’s article, several of Smith’s projects have been cancelled indefinitely or delayed – such as National Geographic’s upcoming TV series Pole to Pole, which the actor is scheduled to host. Taking to Twitter, Lucas Shaw, the writer of the report, added that along with these updates, “Netflix has also abandoned plans to make a sequel to Bright.” Shaw clarified that Netflix’s plans are “unrelated” to the Oscars incident.

Bright 2 was first ordered in 2017, and in 2020 Deadline reported that the streaming service was in negotiations for Louis Leterrier to direct the sequel. Considering that Bright is one of the streamer’s most-watched movies, with over 11 million people in the US watching it in the first three days of its release, the decision to shelf its sequel seems hasty.

Netflix is yet to comment on the status of Bright, or anything in the report. However, this isn’t the first Will Smith project on the streamer to be shelved. Its Fast and Loose movie has also been put on hold, but again, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, this isn’t so much a result of the Will Smith slap as it is due to director David Leitch backing out of the production.

Along with projects falling through, Smith has also been banned from the Academy for ten years due to his actions. In an apology for the slap, Smith said the following: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” the star continued. “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”