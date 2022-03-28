Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during Oscars 2022 ceremony

28/03/22 An earlier version of this story referred to Smith as punching Rock. Images are now available that make it clear it was a slap.

Will Smith has clashed with Oscars host Chris Rock during the Academy Awards 2022 ceremony. Smith went on stage and hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the presentation of the Best Documentary Feature award.

Rock took a crack at Smith saying she would be appearing in “G.I. Jane 2”. After which Will Smith walked on stage punched Rock and walked off. Once sitting the King Richard star could be heard shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”. For his part, Rock didn’t really react just saying Will just “smacked the sh*t” out of him and joking that it was “the greatest night in the history of television”.

Those watching at home initially thought the slap was part of some joke for the Oscars, but it became obvious this wasn’t the case when the live feed from the ceremony was cut. Footage has since emerged that appears to show Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry trying to comfort Smith after the confrontation with Rock.

Watch Smith hit Rock below:

Following the blow, Twitter exploded with some laughing off the surprisingly intense exchange. Check out the reaction below.

There’s some speculation online that Smith was incensed by the comments about his wife because she suffers from alopecia – a condition that causes people to lose their hair. It’s though Rock’s comments about GI Jane were a dig at Jada’s short hair.

Smith is the favourite to take home Best Actor at tonight’s Academy Awards for his performance in King Richard, we’ll see whether Smith, should he win, apologises for his outburst during his acceptance speech. Spoilers… he did and he didn’t. Smith did apologise to the Academy and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.

