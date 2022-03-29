Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars slap

The Oscars had its fair share of drama this year. However, there has been a particularly divisive moment that has taken the internet by storm. Following the controversial events that took place during the 94th Academy Awards, Best Actor winner Will Smith has come forward to issue a public apology for slapping Chris Rock across the face during the prestigious night.

While presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense, calling her G.I Jane – in reference to her being bald on account of the autoimmune disorder alopecia. The dig at Smith’s wife led to the star walking up on stage, slapping Rock across the face, and roaring, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” It was a moment that left the voting body and audience members shocked and, as expected, went viral on social media almost instantly.

Smith did issue an apology for the incident during his acceptance speech for Best Actor for his performance in the drama movie King Richard later in the night. However, following the continued backlash, the star has now taken to social media to issue another and more in-depth apology to Chris Rock and the Academy.

Posting to Instagram, Smith wrote: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he continued. “I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.”

“I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

You can read Smith’s original post below:

Currently, Rock hasn’t issued any response or comment regarding the Oscars altercation. However, the star is reportedly not pressing charges against Smith. However, Smith is at risk of getting suspended by the Academy following his actions as the body has started “a formal review” to determine the consequences of the slap. We will keep you posted on any updates.