Bridgerton season 2 trailer has Lady Whistledown sharpening her knives

Netflix has released a new trailer for Bridgerton season 2, teasing that Lady Whistledown has some plans for all the characters of the TV series. The teaser takes the form of a letter, narrated by our intrepid gossip columnist of the 1800s, as other cast-members open the correspondence.

A postboy delivers the letters to start, then we get a montage of what we can expect from the next season of the Netflix series. There’s fencing, some romance, what looks like a spot of hunting in the local wilderness, and men and women getting quite intimate each other while dressed immaculately for the era. It’s more Bridgerton, looking exactly like what made the first season such a success.

Lady Whistledown, whose real name is Penelope Featherington, ends this edition of her scandalous quasi-tabloid by promising that she’s ready to spare nobody going forward. “I’ve been sharpening my knives for all of you,” she ends, as the camera switches to Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope. Julie Andrews provides her narration, creating a separation of the pseudonym and the person, but this looks like we’ll see the two personalities mix a little more.

You can check out the full Bridgerton 2 trailer below – this follows a teaser from Netflix TUDUM last year:

Naturally, the footage ends with a reminder of the release date: March 25, 2022. The series, created by Chris Van Dusen, proved immensely popular for the streaming service when the first season dropped on December 25, 2020. Based on a set of novels by Julia Quinn, it’s all about an ensemble cast of upper class British people during a promiscuous season of socialising.

Many of the characters have proven popular, though Regé-Jean PAge has been the breakout thus far. He was briefly associated with being the new James Bond, though odds have since dwindled.

You can see him strut his stuff when Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix March 25, 2022.