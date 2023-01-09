Deadpool director taking over for Borderlands movie reshoots

The Borderlands movie has taken its time when it comes to hitting the big screen, but finally, it looks like we are heading into the final stages of filming on the new movie. However, they’ll be a new director at the helm. Deadline reports that Eli Roth has been replaced by the Marvel movie Deadpool director Tim Miller as Borderlands heads into reshoots.

Based on the hit video game series of the same name from Gearbox and 2K, Borderlands follows the infamous outlaw Lilith (Cate Blanchett) as she returns to her home planet Pandora to find her missing daughter. Filming for the flick started in April 2021 and wrapped in June of that same year, with Roth leading the charge. However, over a year later, two weeks of reshoots have now been announced, with Miller taking over the reins.

To clear up any speculation, the publication reports that Miller’s new gig is not due to Roth being fired from the upcoming video game movie. Roth has his schedule packed as he starts work on the horror movie Thanksgiving – based on the mock trailer he made for the Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez Grindhouse film in 2007.

Shooting for the upcoming slasher will kick off in March 2023 with Roger Birnbaum and Roth producing – so needless to say, the filmmaker won’t be able to head back to Pandora any time soon.

Deadline writes how the handing over of Borderlands was “amicable”, so it looks like Roth is happy with his successor and that Borderlands is in good hands, folks!

Borderlands not only holds an A-list cast including Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis but its script was also penned by The Last of Us TV series and Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin. So, whether you are a Deadpool fan or not, Miller is working with some hot material.

Currently, there is no set release date for the Borderlands movie. While we wait on updates, here is our list of the best science fiction movies of all time. We’ve also got a guide to the best action movies for you to enjoy as well.