Boiling Point is now streaming on Netflix

Boiling Point, the critically-acclaimed British drama movie filmed all in one take, has finally bubbled over onto Netflix. The thriller is directed by Phillip Barantini, who acted in TV series‘ like Chernobyl and Humans before making the transition to behind the camera.

Based on the 2019 short film of the same name, Boiling Point stars Stephen Graham — who previously appeared in projects like Venom 2 and Peaky Blinders — as Andy Jones. Andy is the troubled head chef of a top London restaurant whose personal and professional problems come to a head on the most important night of his restaurant’s life.

According to Esquire, a lot of the dialogue in Boiling Point is improvised and was even filmed in a real restaurant in Hackney, London, the day before Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were implemented in the UK. The film was nominated for four BAFTAs, and won several British Independent Film Awards, including for categories Best Casting, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound.

Boiling Point was released in UK theatres on January 7, 2022, and was later available on certain VOD platforms.

However, as of March 23, 2022, the movie is available to stream on Netflix for no additional cost. The platform, which also produces a range of its own movies and series, offers three subscription tiers: Basic, Standard and Premium. These subscription prices range from £6.99 ($8.99) to £15.99 ($17.99).

