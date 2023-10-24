Will there be a Bodies season 2? It’s understandable we’d want one. After all, when was the last time a streaming show pulled us into its gravitation pull quite like this one did?

Bodies is so good it went stratospheric on Netflix’s UK charts. Featuring time travel, multiple mysteries, and detectives from different eras, it could be easy to find a way to continue the universe — whether that be a second season or a spin-off. Here’s what the future looks like for one of 2023’s best Netflix series.

Will there be a Bodies season 2?

There are no plans for Bodies season 2, as confirmed by writer Paul Tomalin.

Tomalin told Hello! he’d initially written the thriller series with just one season in mind. “We went to Netflix like, ‘This is one series, this is a one and done, we wanna close this off,’ because I think when you have such an amazing concept up front, you [expletive] your audience off if you don’t solve it.”

While season 2 isn’t in the works, he didn’t completely write off the idea of somehow extending the universe’s edges, “That being said, when you see the back end, there’s certainly a dot dot dot. But the premise that the show sets comes to an end.”

Some stories are much more potent when they’re self-contained (many of the best TV series were short-lived), and complicating Bodies’ short but impressive run with an addendum not demanded by the plot itself could be a mistake.

With the show having a puzzle of a story where answers were given to the audience at the end, it would be difficult to design another in its world without that same central premise to start things off.

We’re sure there are some creatives out there with other ideas for where to take the show, and Tomalin definitely left the slightest hint that there were more mysteries to be explored in the world of Bodies. After all, season 1 ended with Maplewood somehow driving a taxi in 2023 (despite being trapped in Victorian times the last time we saw her), and there was a building lit up with Mannix’s ‘KYAL’ (Know you are Loved) message for some unknown reason.

As far as we’re concerned, though, that was just a fun cliffhanger, and honestly, we think Bodies may be best left as a nice one-off experience.

