Chris Evans thinks Ana de Armas will win an Oscar for Blonde

Marvel movie star Chris Evans has shared his belief that Ana de Armas will win an Oscar for her role in the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. Blonde is an upcoming drama movie from Andrew Dominik, exploring the life and fame of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas made the bold decision to take on the role of Monroe in the movie, in what is her biggest role to date. The actor has previously been best known for her appearances in science fiction movie Blade Runner 2049, James Bond movie No Time to Die, and the Rian Johnson mystery movie Knives Out.

Now, Chris Evans has stated his Knives Out and Gray Man co-star could be in with a chance at wining an Oscar for her performance as the iconic singer and actor. Speaking about her role in Blonde to Variety, Evans said “I think this was one of the first opportunities she had to really sink her teeth into something incredibly demanding.”

He continued “I didn’t see one bit of fear [in her performance]; I saw excitement. I remember looking at [de Armas’s camera test] and saying, ‘OK, that’s Marilyn … where’s your shot? That’s you? Holy shit! You’re going to win an Oscar for this!'”

Evans’s initial reaction to de Armas’s rendition of Marilyn Monroe could be spot-on. Blonde certainly provides de Armas with the kind of acting showcase that has seen other actors gain nominations and wins at the Oscars in previous years.

However, whether or not the actor will secure a win – or even a nomination – for her role isn’t guaranteed. Other actors who will be in the running for the same recognition are Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Olivia Colman, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Michelle Williams.

What might also hurt de Armas’s chances is the fact that the reception to the movie, which will debut on streaming service Netflix later this month, has been deeply divided. Some critics have criticised the Netflix movie for being brutal and exploitative, though others praised the movie for breaking the well-worn biopic mould.

If movies about music are your thing, then check out our guide to the best musicals of all time