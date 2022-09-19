Blade Runner sequel TV series in development

It may feel like we’re living in a dystopian future already with how the world is going right now, but when it comes to depicting a bleak future on the screen, nothing comes close to Blade Runner. Now, the Blade Runner universe is set to expand, as Amazon Studios has announced it is developing a TV series within the franchise.

The original ‘80s movie is considered one of the best science fiction movies of all time, so when a sequel was given the greenlight, many fans were dubious. They needn’t have been, though, because the Ryan Gosling movie was a marvellous addition to the Blade Runner world, using advancements in filmmaking technology to bring new wonders to life on the big screen.

Now, we are set to revisit the Blade Runner IP once more, this time on the small screen. Deadline reports Amazon will create a live-action sci-fi series called Blade Runner 2099 for its streaming service.

According to the report, legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, who helmed the original Blade Runner movie, will executive produce the series. Rumour has it, that he may even end up directing some of the episodes too.

It remains to be seen whether any of the cast from Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 thriller movie will return. One thing we can safely assume though is that this series will be set 50 years into the future from when that movie took place, judging by the planned title.

We can’t wait to see how Amazon handle the material from the robot movie franchise and sculpt this for a more episodic, small screen adventure, but with Scott involved, we’re sure it will be treated with the utmost care.

