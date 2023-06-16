Black Mirror season 6, episode 4 ending explained

What happens in the Black Mirror season 6, episode 4 ending? Celebrity photographers have the lens aimed squarely at them by Charlie Brooker for this chapter of the hit show, and it’s not a pretty sight.

Black Mirror looks at both the heavy weight placed on celebrities, as well as paparazzi who circle every appearance or incident. ‘Mazey Day’ has many of the hallmarks that have made this one of the best sci-fi series going, producing a Black Mirror episode to remember.

What exactly goes down in the Black Mirror season 6, episode 4 ending? We’re glad you asked, because we break it all down for you below.

What happens in the Black Mirror season 5, episode 4 ending?

The Black Mirror season 5, episode ending is a wild one, as Mazey Day’s revealed to be a werewolf that slaughters everyone nearby, but not before Bo can get her paparazzi photos. Ooft.

Bo and her companion photographers are gradually chased down by Mazey after she transforms due to the full moon. Having disappeared after running someone over while driving under the influence of mushrooms, it turns out Mazey’s victim was a werewolf.

Once clawed by the monster, she becomes a lycanthrope herself. Of course, our intrepid photographers find out about this the hard way. They discover her chained up in a new age rehabilitation facility, Bo takes off her shackles, and all hell breaks loose.

Mazey runs rampant, eventually reaching the diner we saw earlier in the episode. Everyone’s clawed to death, but Bo manages to shoot Mazey using a sheriff’s gun. On the ground, mortally wounded, Mazey begs for death.

Bo hands her the firearm, choosing instead to photograph the exact moment the actor shoots herself. Grim, even by the standards of one of the darker Netflix series.

Does Black Mirror season 6, episode 4 have a post-credits scene?

No, Black Mirror season 6, episode 4 doesn’t have a post-credits scene. Brooker leaves us to consider what being a paparazzi has done to Bo’s moral compass, and the implications that line of work has on celebrity.

