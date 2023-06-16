Black Mirror season 6, episode 3 ending explained

What happens in the Black Mirror season 6, episode 3 ending? Charlie Brooker deploys some fetching retrofuturism for one of the highlights of the latest season, featuring Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett.

Black Mirror has returned, and ‘Beyond the Sea’ proves yet again why this is one of the best sci-fi series. Like many of the best Black Mirror episodes, it’s brooding, foreboding, and builds up to something you can probably guess, but it proves shocking nonetheless.

But considering there’s body-swapping involving android replicants, the final scenes could have you scratching your head. Rest easy, we’re experts on the Netflix series, and our breakdown of the Black Mirror season 6, episode 3 ending, goes through all you need to know.

What happens in the Black Mirror season 6, episode 3 ending?

Black Mirror season 6, episode 3 ends in gruesome fashion, as Cliff discovers that David murdered his family and then returns to their space station to realize they’re stuck together for another four years. ‘Beyond The Sea’ has a Black Mirror conclusion as desolate as any thus far.

David has been getting closer to Cliff’s wife, Lana, while using his replica. She rejected his advances, and when Cliff discovers drawings of her on the station, he challenges them both, calling out David.

In retaliation, David causes a false red alert, prompting a spacewalk from Cliff. David uses this time to go into Cliff’s replica on Earth one more time and kill his wife and child.

Upon seeing that David took a trip, Cliff jumps into his other body to find a pool of blood in his home. Grim. He collapses inconsolably. Once he returns to the space station, David’s sitting at a table waiting for him. Credits start as they have a stare-down.

Does Black Mirror season 6, episode 3 have a post-credits scene?

Black Mirror season 6, episode 3 does not have a post-credits scene. ‘Beyond the Sea’ fades to black on Charles Trenet singing ‘La Mer’, the French version of the namesake song about two lovers who’re lamenting being kept apart by a body of water.

