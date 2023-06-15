Black Mirror season 6, episode 2 ending explained

What happens at the end of Black Mirror season 6, episode 2? Charlie Brooker, ever the biting social commentator, takes a look at our obsession with true crime.

As you’d expect from a Black Mirror episode, ‘Loch Henry’ tackles these issues in a remorselessly dark fashion. A young couple, Davis and Pia, visit his childhood home in the Scottish highlands. While there, Pia pushes Davis to make a documentary about his town’s twisted past. Doing so ends in tears, but what else would you expect from the sci-fi series?

In order to help you enjoy one of the best Netflix series going, we’ve gone through the entire Black Mirror season 6, episode 2 ending to tell you how it goes down. Alas, it’s a sad Black Mirror tale, with a couple of deeply bittersweet twists.

What happens at the end of Black Mirror season 6, episode 2?

At the end of Black Mirror season 6, episode 2, Davis McArdle makes an award-winning documentary about his mother being the murderer of Loch Henry. But the adulation proves a small recompense for all he’s lost.

Pia, Davis’s partner, finds out that his mother, Janet, was actually the killer all along by letting one of her old Bergerac tapes play. This reveals footage of Janet and her husband Ken being the ones running the torture dungeon, recorded and sandwiched between the credits of the old thriller series to avoid suspicion.

Pia manages to get out of the family home, but Janet follows in the car. After she moves away from the main road, Pia slips and cracks her head in the river, floating downstream unconscious to hear death. Knowing she’ll be investigated for the disappearance, the McArdle matriarch decides to leave all the evidence out to be discovered and dies by suicide.

Cut to some time later, Davis gets interviewed for a new documentary on the incident and the legacy of the Ian Adair and the Loch Henry murders. They use footage from the McArdle tapes, and what interviews had already been completed by Pia and Davis.

At the BAFTAs, the film gets a prestigious award, and Loch Henry’s a tourist hotspot again. But Davis struggles to enjoy the moment, weighed down by trauma and loneliness while his producers schmooze for an adaptation.

In his hotel room, he drinks alone, taking out the note left by his mum. She left him all the tapes and mementos from the multiple deaths so he could finish his film – talk about conflicted feelings. At the end of the day, she certainly cared about her son, even if she was a psychotic murderer.

Does Black Mirror season 6, episode 2 have a post-credits scene?

No, there’s nothing after the credits on Black Mirror season 6, episode 2, ‘Loch Henry’. We’re just left to sit, like Davis, and ruminate on what’s just happened. Bleak, like you’d expect!

