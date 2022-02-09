Black Mirror’s ‘San Junipero’ changed Mackenzie Davis’s life

Blade Runner 2049 and Terminator: Dark Fate actress Mackenzie Davis has been speaking to Collider about her career and which roles have surprised her, in terms of how they’ve been received.

While her blockbusters may not have set the box office alight, much of Davis’ work has received critical acclaim and cult status. Halt and Catch Fire is a TV series that you see constantly mentioned on Twitter, with people saying; “why did no one watch this? It was so good!” And the episode of Black Mirror that Davis co-starred in with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, called ‘San Junipero’, is widely-considered one of, if not the best episode of the long-running science fiction show.

Davis told Collider; “A lot of stuff that I’ve done, that I’ve loved, hasn’t been an enormous zeitgeisty success and that is fine. I love the stuff that I’ve been a part of. And some stuff has. Some stuff surprises you where you’re like, ‘Wow, Episode 3 of Black Mirror is the one that’s changing my life in a weird way?'”

‘San Junipero’ has always stood out as being the most optimistic of episodes in what is one of the bleakest shows on television. While Black Mirror may not be as critically-acclaimed now as it once was, big stars are still lining up to appear in the anthology series.

It is easy to forget just how high-profile the roster of Black Mirror actors are, with Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, Domhnall Gleeson and Hayley Atwell all appearing in the first two seasons. The star power only increased with Bryce Dallas-Howard, Wyatt Russell, Jesse Plemons, Letitia Wright and Anthony Mackie all appearing in seasons 3 to 5.

Mackenzie Davis is currently starring in another critically-acclaimed show, Station Eleven (on HBO Max), set in a post-apocalyptic world after a devastating flu. Not too close-to-home then.

