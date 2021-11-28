Save 14% on a NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player this Cyber Monday

Take streaming to the next level with this 4k NVIDIA SHIELD TV. What’s that? It’s too expensive? Well, it’s a good thing it’s Cyber Monday, and that Amazon is celebrating by dropping the prices of gizmos and gadgets across their site for the whole weekend. You can currently save 14% on the SHIELD, dropping the price to a very reasonable $129.00.

Powered by the VIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, SHIELD TV is the world’s most powerful Android TV streaming media player available on the market. With its sleek design, the SHIELD plugs directly into your TV, allowing you to access all your favourite TV series and movies through its built-in streaming services. We’re talking Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, all available in crisp 4k.

It’s not all about the visuals, though. The SHIELD brings your home theatre to life with Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The SHIELD also comes with voice control courtesy of a built-in Google Assistant, which is yours to command and can integrate with Google Home, Alexa, and Echo devices.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV $149.99 $129.00 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

