What are the best Disney Plus Christmas movies? Tis the season to be jolly and joyous and nothing puts a smile on our face quite like a good Christmas movie. Of course with so many streaming services around these days, it can be difficult to choose where to watch something, let alone what to watch.

Don’t worry though as a gift we here at The Digital Fix have gone through Mickey Mouse’s preferred streaming platform to bring you a list of the best Christmas films currently available on Disney Plus. As you might expect the House of Mouse has a wide selection of festive treats for their subscribers so we’ve had to make some tough choices.

There’s everything from a bombastic action movie and a yuletide jaunt to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to animated classics and a kid lost and alone in New York City. We even managed to include dear old Mickey Mouse on the list, even if it is technically a Scrooge McDuck film really. So, here are the best Christmas movies you can watch on Disney Plus.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

While there’s a debate to be had about whether Home Alone 2 lives up to its smaller scale predecessor we won’t hear a word against this Christmas sequel. Transplanting the fun of the first Home Alone to New York City, this family movie sees Kevin once again separated from his family (someone call child services) this time after getting on the wrong flight.

Alone in the Big Apple Kevin uses hits wits and guile to get a suite in the swankiest hotel and enjoy a vacation all of his own. Unfortunately, the Wet Bandits, now renamed the Sticky Bandits, are plotting a new crime spree and Kevin is the only one who can stop them. Upping the violence and the stakes, Home Alone 2 lacks the sentimentality of the first but still manages to deliver the laughs thanks to its stellar cast.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

The wonder of Charles Dickens meets the magic of Disney, what’s not to like? While Micky manages to secure a spot in the title it’s really Scrooge McDuck’s Christmas Carol as the miserly mallard is the main character. You know the story by now, Scrooge gets visited by three spirits who show him the benefits of not being a selfish bastard – namely not dying alone unloved.

The magic of Mickey’s version comes in seeing all your favourite Disney characters transplanted into Dicken’s Victorian England. You’ve Mickey as Bob Cratchit (obviously), Goofy as the ghost Jacob Marley, and Pete playing the terrifying Ghost of Christmas Future.

Iron Man 3 (2012)

The last of Tony Stark’s solo movies Iron Man 3 is the only out and out Christmas movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Shane Black this surprisingly introspective film swaps the armoured spectacle of the first two Iron Man movies for something slightly more reflective.

We see Stark brough low by his own anxieties and he’s eventually stripped of the suit that he believes makes him special. Left with nothing but his own wits, and not even a box of scraps, Stark must rebuild himself before facing his deadliest villain yet Aldrich Killian. Iron Man 3 is the perfect festive tonic for those bored of tinsel and goodwill.

The Santa Clause (1994)

You wouldn’t expect a film that starts with Santa dying to make a list of the best Christmas movies, but here we are. The Santa Clause stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin a divorced dad trying to connect with his son Charlie on Christmas Eve. When the pair hear noises on the roof and head outside Scott and Charlie accidentally startle Santa causing him to fall.

With Santa now dead and no one to deliver presents Scott puts on Santa’s suit and gets to work. Unfortunately, his good deed triggers the titular Santa Clause and Scott discovers he’s slowly turning into the next incarnation of jolly Saint Nick. While not quite in the same league as some of the heavy hitters on this list The Santa Clause is an entertaining and fun festive film that captures the holiday spirit.

Frozen (2013)

It’s not a Christmas movie under the strictest of definitions but Frozen, with its themes of familial love triumphing over all, definitely make it a film that’s well suited to the festive season. Boasting incredibly animation, catchy tunes, and some lovable side characters this is a modern Disney classic.

Die Hard (1988)

The tale of a lonely man reconnecting with his family over the festive season Die Hard is undeniably a Christmas film. Sure it also features a sweaty Bruce Willis gleefully gunning down terrorists, but we’re pretty confident that Dickens would have had that scene in A Christmas Carol if Machine guns existed when he wrote it.

In all seriousness, Die Hard is one of the finest action movies ever made with a punchy script, incredible set pieces, and a hero who puts the every in every man.

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

One for those with a penchant for the macabre, The Nightmare Before Christmas pretends to be a spooky film full of ghosts, ghouls, and monsters but it’s really a celebration of everything Yuletide. Nightmare sees Jack the King of Halloween grow weary with supervising the scariest season when he discovers Christmas Town.

Eventually, Jack conspires to take Christmas for himself before learning a valuable lesson about the season of generosity. Despite its gloomy visuals and monstrous cast, Nightmare is a Christmas movie through and through that captures the redemptive spirit of Dicken’s Christmas Carol in a new and creative way.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

If any film taught us what the season to be jolly and joyous really is The Muppet Christmas Carol. A faithful retelling of Dickens’ classic, the film sees Ebeneezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) confronted by three ghosts who warn him to change his miserly ways or be doomed to eternal damnation.

It sounds a bit grisly but the ever-charming muppets manage to make the family movie a really fun watch. Throw in some great songs written by veteran Muppets songwriter Paul Williams withDicken’ss punchy dialogue and you end up with what is frankly one of the best Christmas movies ever made.