Best Black Friday deals 2023: streaming and home cinema

Do you have a hankering for all the best Black Friday entertainment deals? Well, if so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re after a new TV for your home entertainment center, some collectibles based on your favorite movies and shows, or maybe a new pair of headphones, Black Friday is the time to get them, and we’ve got all the best deals together in one place.

Based on previous years, you should have the opportunity to find discounts on all kinds of entertainment, from the best TV series to the best streaming services, soundbars, and projectors once the sales start.

Of course, Black Friday is still a little time away, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any bargains to be had.

When the time comes we aim to find deals that will encompass every genre and franchise, from science fiction movies and fantasy movies, Star Wars to Lord of the Rings, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and all the best brands. Such a splurge might be too expensive at any other time of year, but Black Friday is an opportunity for you to do it without putting your bank account through too much emotional turmoil.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

Amazon

Of course, we couldn’t mention Black Friday without mentioning Amazon. While it has attempted to make its own answer to Black Friday in the form of Amazon Prime Day, it still takes part in the usual Black Friday festivities, with early deals appearing throughout November, and all the big ones saved for the main weekend.

Walmart

Another giant like Amazon, Walmart also never misses the chance for a Black Friday hoedown. Showing a little more restraint than certain other retailers, Walmart typically doesn’t start listing Black Friday deals until a few days before. However, once they do, you’ll find some pretty decent reductions on quite a range of products.

Best Buy

Ever the eager beaver, Best Buy has been known to start listing Black Friday deals in October. Whether you’re looking for a few new box sets for your collection or even to start building your own home cinema, Best Buy’s Black Friday deals are a good place to start.

Bose

In the market for headphones or a sound system? Bose is one of the best, and in last year’s Black Friday sales, it had premium headsets available at a 50% discount. We’d be very surprised if it doesn’t get involved in the Black Friday festivities in a big way this year.

Samsung

If you’re after a new television, then you’ll definitely want to visit the Samsung website this Black Friday. This is the best time of year to buy a television, and Samsung is already getting its Black Friday pages ready as we speak. Based on the precedent set by past years, it is very likely that you’ll be able to save hundreds, if not thousands, by taking advantage of their reductions.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday will fall on November 24. The vast majority of retailers will keep their sales running through November 25 – 26 too, which then brings you to Cyber Monday on November 27. Most likely, many of them will have juicy entertainment deals from early November onwards, if not late October.

Does Netflix have a Black Friday sale?

Sadly not. In previous years, Netflix has not done anything in order to mark the occasion of Black Friday. That doesn’t mean that it won’t do anything this year, but it does make it seem a bit unlikely. Still, we live in hope, and this may be the year that it finally gets in on the fun.

Are movies cheaper on Black Friday?

Yes, a lot of them are. Although to be fair, that’s true of the vast majority of things. If you’ve got a few gaps in your Blu-ray collection that need filling, Black Friday is one of the best times for you to get your hands on them at a discount.

Is there a Black Friday sale in the UK?

Yes, the vast majority of UK-based retailers are now in on Black Friday to the same extent as their American counterparts. If you’re in the UK and want to nab some entertainment deals, Amazon, Zavvi, and Bose are three (of many) to watch.

For more guidance on which entertainment products are worth going after, read our guides on the best headphones, and the best smart speakers. These offer new ways for you to enhance your home movie experience.