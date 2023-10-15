Best Black Friday TV deals 2023

If you want to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the best Black Friday TV deals in 2023, go ahead and bookmark this page. We’ll be updating this guide throughout November, adding all of the best and most exciting deals as and when they come in.

Even the best movies and TV series can be ruined by a sub-par television. It’s just such a shame that upgrading can be so costly. That’s why so many people wait for Black Friday as the time to buy their new TV.

Although the official Black Friday sales haven’t started yet, you can already find some pretty lucrative deals from the following retailers:

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday takes place on November 24. No doubt, the vast majority of the sales will run through November 25 & 26, lasting the whole weekend. On November 27, the Cyber Monday sales will also begin. More and more often, you find early Black Friday sales running in the early parts of November too.

Is it better to wait until Black Friday to buy a TV?

For most people, the answer will be yes. If you are someone for whom money is no object, then there’s no reason not to just buy the most impressive model at any point. For everyone else, the significant sales of Black Friday season make it much easier to buy one during that time of year.

What to avoid when buying a new TV

If you’re buying a new television this Black Friday, you should look carefully at the amount that’s being reduced. One TV that’s being reduced by 50% might look more appealing than one that’s reduced by 20%, but keep in mind that you might actually be saving more with one that has a smaller reduction, simply because the price varies so much and the truly high-end TVs will never be discounted by such a large percentage.

Other than that, the biggest thing to look out for is measurements. Nobody wants to find themselves in a situation where they’ve bought a massive new TV that won’t fit in the same place as their old one. Carefully measure them up, and you should be absolutely fine.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

If you want to make sure you don’t miss out on any tantalizing deals this Black Friday, keep checking back to this page and we’ll point you towards the most exciting reductions. We also have pages for entertainment deals and headphone deals if you want to find more than a cheap TV this year.

If you need a bit of help deciding which TV will be right for you, take a look at our buying guide on the best TVs for some insights.