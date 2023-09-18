Best Smart Speakers for Google Assistant, Alexa, & Siri 2023

The best smart speakers can be used to enhance your movie-viewing experience, by relaying audio from other devices. On top of that, they are great for listening to music, audiobooks, and podcasts, as well as on-the-fly requests and Google searches you need done.

Since virtual assistants are what make smart speakers intelligent, your first step is choosing the right one. As fun as it is to communicate with them, they don’t talk to each other very well, making it near-impossible to fill your house with different brands. It’s much easier to pick a single voice assistant and stick with it as you increasingly connect your home.

Once you’ve chosen the right assistant for you, you’re one step closer to getting a smart speaker for the best movies and best TV series. But what other features do you need? The Amazon Echo Show 10 comes with a screen so you can video chat or monitor your room while away, while the Sonos One focuses on the quality of the speakers and compatibility. There’s even a Sonos Beam smart soundbar to control your TV’s audio via voice. We’ve detailed all of these, and more, below.

The best smart speakers are:

1. Sonos One

The best smart speaker.

Sonos One specs:

Virtual assistants Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa,

AirPlay 2 Features Music over WiFi,

Bluetooth Low Energy (setup only) Dimensions 16.1 x 11.7 x 12cm

Pros

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2

Full-body sound

Works as a multi-room system with other Sonos devices

Cons

Hard to setup

Design attracts fingerprints

The Sonos One is by far the best-sounding speaker out there, with a rich EQ right out of the box. It’ll fit into just about any ecosystem you’re part of, with Amazon Alexa built-in, both Google Assistant and Apple’s AirPlay 2 taking just a few clicks to set up, and around 100 streaming services at your fingertips, including Spotify and Tidal.

There are two generations of the Sonos One out there, with the second boasting a new processor and more memory. We’re not sure it does enough to justify the extra $30, given that both have identical features, but it will likely receive software updates for a good while to come compared to its predecessor.

2. Google Nest Audio

The best Google Assistant speaker.

Google Nest specs:

Virtual assistants Google Assistant Features Music over WiFi, Bluetooth,

3.5mm stereo Dimensions (H x W x D) 6.9 x 12.4 x 7.8cm

Pros

Receptive to voice commands

Integrates some of the biggest platforms

Sub-$100

Cons

Compression noticeable at max volume

Interpretation of voice commands not great

If your budget can’t stretch to the Sonos One, the Google Nest Audio is the next best thing for Google Assistant. It doesn’t quite sound as sharp as the Google Nest Max, but its understated, homely design and intelligent feature set are wrapped in a sub-$100 price tag that’s almost too good to pass up.

Google Assistant doesn’t quite have the same skills as Amazon Alexa just yet, but it’s fast catching up with some of the largest platforms under its belt, including Philips and Samsung’s SmartThings. The Search giant is also improving the Assistant’s understanding so it recognizes the same question asked in several different ways. It’s not quite perfect just yet and might not be worth trading the breadth of Amazon Alexa’s compatibility, but if you’re already in the Google ecosystem, the Nest Audio is a key player.

3. Google Nest Mini

Best budget Google Assistant speak.

Google Nest Mini specs:

Virtual assistants Google Assistant Features Music over WiFi, Bluetooth Dimensions (H x W x D) 10 x 10 x 8.9cm

Pros

Small and space-saving

Makes Google Assistant affordable

Cons

Lacks a 3.5mm port

Doesn’t offer stereo separation

You get what you pay for when it comes to smart speakers, which is why Google’s miniature Nest doesn’t have a particular wow factor. It does grant access to Google Assistant for a fraction of the price of its bigger brothers, however, being one of the cheapest on the market.

It strips back Bluetooth and aux input support, and audio quality is on the average side, but pound for pound it stacks up nicely as Google’s version of the Amazon Echo Dot and is well suited to the kitchen or back room.

4. Google Nest Hub Max

The best Google Assistant display.

Google Nest Hub Max specs:

Virtual assistants Google Assistant Features Music over WiFi, Bluetooth Dimensions (H x W x D) 18.3 x 25 x 10.1cm Screen 10-inch | 1,280 x 800 resolution

Pros

Quick gestures

Google Assistant is more receptive to different syntaxes

Sleep sensing technology

Cons

Screen quality could be better

Expensive

Smart displays aren’t quite as popular as speakers, but they’re on the rise and can act as a centralized hub for your smart home. The Google Nest Hub Max had a bit of a bumpy launch back in 2019, but with most of its problems now ironed out, it really lives up to the ‘max’ part of its name.

The 10-inch screen is a big step up from the 7-inches seen on the standard Google Home Hub, and its 1,280 x 800 resolution might as well be ultra HD at this size. The front-facing 6.5MP camera isn’t as clear as Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and the screen doesn’t twist, but you can still use it for video calls or as a security camera that reacts to movement and alerts your smartphone when you’re away from home. It even adds Android’s intuitive gestures to control your device through your lens.

5. Amazon Echo Studio

The best Amazon Alexa speaker.

Amazon Echo Studio specs:

Virtual assistants Amazon Alexa Features Music over WiFi, Bluetooth,

3.5mm stereo, mini optical digital Dimensions (H x W x D) 21 x 18 x 18cm

Pros

Amazon Alexa is swift and responsive

It’s a versatile smart home hub with the most skills

Immersive audio

Cons

Pretty big

Not so good at 3D audio

Amazon Alexa offers the most skills to choose from with robust third-party support, and its Echo Studio targets audiophiles with impeccably clear sound. It only narrowly misses out on the top spot because the Sonos One is simply more versatile, and the Echo Studio is a bit of a behemoth.

Its large stature helps it push 3D audio with Sony’s 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos, as the single speaker is just big enough to simulate directional sound. This is a feature that’s always better off in the hands of something with multiple speakers, but the Echo Studio handles it well, immersing you in a large soundstage.

6. Amazon Echo Dot with the clock

The best budget Amazon Alex speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot with clock specs:

Virtual assistant Amazon Alexa Features Music over WiFi, Bluetooth Dimensions (H x W x D) 10 x 10 x 8.9cm

Pros

Small

Affordable, especially with frequent sales

Has two options, one with a clock

Cons

No audio jack

Could be faster

Amazon’s Echo Dot range isn’t known for its audio, but the fourth generation brings a fuller sound than its predecessors without adding to the price. It’s noticeably taller, too, bucking the puck mold in favor of the same ball shape as its full-sized counterpart. There’s even one with a built-in clock if you don’t mind paying a little more.

It’ll save you a ton of counter space compared to the Echo while offering the same features, but if filling your house with Alexa is your end goal, and you miss one of the frequent Echo Dot sales, take a look at the Echo Flex. It has a smaller, tinnier speaker, but plugs right into an outlet and connects to USB devices like external motion sensors and night lights.

7. Amazon Echo Show 10

Best Amazon Alexa display.

Amazon Echo Show 10 specs:

Virtual assistants Amazon Alexa Features Music over WiFi, Bluetooth,

3.5mm stereo Dimensions (H x W x D) 25.1 x 23 x 17.2cm Screen 10.1-inches

Pros

Swivelling 10.1-inch screen

Expansive voice commands

Quite versatile

Cons

Sound quality could be better

Expensive

You’ll need quite a lot of space to get the most out of the Amazon Echo Show 10’s chonky 10.1-inch display because the screen actually moves. You can either set it to auto-detect and have the monitor follow you around the room so you’re always in the perfect viewing position during a video call, or you can tap into the 13MP camera remotely via the Alexa app and pan around your room – which is perfect if you want to catch your pet misbehaving while you’re at work.

It’s unlikely to be your new sound system, but its speakers are on par with other Echo devices, making it a handy way to slip Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu on while you’re in the kitchen. It lacks a dedicated YouTube app, leaving you stuck with the web browser version, which isn’t the end of the world but is a quality-of-life feature we’d like to see improved.

8. Lenovo Smart Clock

The best smart clock.

Lenovo Smart Clock specs:

Virtual assistants Different models for Google Assistant and Alexa Features Music over WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2,

3.5mm stereo Dimensions (H x W x D) 12.7 x 7.62 x 12.7cm

Pros

Privacy-first, perfect for the nightstand

Has a USB port so you can charge your phone

Responds to voice commands well

Cons

User interface could be better

Sound quality could be better

The Lenovo Smart Clock is designed for those of you who want to bring a virtual assistant display into the bedroom, but don’t want the privacy headache that a built-in camera brings with it. Powered by Google Assistant, the Lenovo Smart Clock is cheaper than most of its rivals at full price, and is much easier on the eyes with ambient sensors that dim the light automatically based on the brightness of your room.

You can do all kinds of wonderful things with it, from setting reminders via voice commands or the touch screen panel to playing your favorite songs or controlling your larger connected smart home. A word of warning, though: it’s all too easy to turn your alarm off, even without the usual ‘OK Google’ wake word, so this requires willpower we don’t have.

9. Sonos Beam

The best smart soundbar.

Sonos Beam specs:

Virtual assistants Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa,

Siri, AirPlay 2 Features Music over WiFi Dimensions (H x W x D) 65 x 10 x 6.9cm

Pros

Support for multiple virtual assistants

Incredible sound

Value for money

Cons

Expensive

No Dolby Atmos

If you don’t fancy wrapping your ears in the best headphones for TV and movies, the Sonos Beam is a fantastic choice to increase your television’s sound quality. It’s not quite as full-sounding as the Sonos Arc, but at half the price, the Beam sounds brilliant and boasts better bang for your buck. It’s also completely hands-free with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

The Sonos Beam fits in just about any room and acts as a wireless, multi-room speaker that can play music from any source. You won’t get richer sound from a device this size but you can connect it to other Sonos products, such as our favorite smart speaker.

10. Apple HomePod Mini

The best Apple smart speaker.

Apple HomePod Mini specs:

Virtual assistants Siri Features Music over WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2,

3.5mm stereo Dimensions (H x W x D) 8.43 x 9.79 x 9.79cm

Pros

Relatively budget for an Apple product

Amazing soundstage for its size

Great for Apple enthusiasts

Cons

Not well integrated with smart home

Needs Apple Music

Siri isn’t the most feature-packed voice assistant, but if you’re already in Apple’s ecosystem, then the HomePod Mini is a great way to expand your smart home. It’s still young and requires an Apple Music subscription, but will get Spotify and other third-party support in the future. Right now, though, it’s firmly for the folks running Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

Thankfully, the company has done away with the eye-watering Apple tax of the original HomePod, keeping a sub-$100 price tag. It’s still double the price of its Amazon and Google rivals, but the sound is a step above the Echo Dot and Nest Mini, with a similarly sleek design.

How we chose the best smart speakers

When compiling this list, there were several key areas that we looked at when deciding what to include. These were as follows:

Pricing: We know everyone is coming to this article with a different budget. We wanted to include options that could accommodate everyone, regardless of their spending limit. We’re conscious that many dirt-cheap speakers are subpar pieces of hardware, so we only wanted to include ones we knew to be reliable.

We know everyone is coming to this article with a different budget. We wanted to include options that could accommodate everyone, regardless of their spending limit. We’re conscious that many dirt-cheap speakers are subpar pieces of hardware, so we only wanted to include ones we knew to be reliable. Virtual Assistant Compatibility : Some prefer Alexa, others prefer Siri, and some are Google Assistant people. Though some brands like Sonos create products that accommodate all of them, there are also smart speakers designed with individual platforms in mind – e.g. Amazon’s Eco range is well suited to Alexa. If there is a virtual assistant that you use specifically, look out for smart speakers that are well-suited to your platform of choice.

: Some prefer Alexa, others prefer Siri, and some are Google Assistant people. Though some brands like Sonos create products that accommodate all of them, there are also smart speakers designed with individual platforms in mind – e.g. Amazon’s Eco range is well suited to Alexa. If there is a virtual assistant that you use specifically, look out for smart speakers that are well-suited to your platform of choice. Screens: While some users will be content with voice commands, others will need options with screens. These usually come with a higher price tag, but they do make it easier for you to carry out certain commands or view information. We’ve included smart speakers with screens for each of the many virtual assistants.

While some users will be content with voice commands, others will need options with screens. These usually come with a higher price tag, but they do make it easier for you to carry out certain commands or view information. We’ve included smart speakers with screens for each of the many virtual assistants. Connectivity: The majority of smart speakers use a 3.5mm stereo jack as their main connection point, while many others use Bluetooth in addition to that. We’ve included options that cover all of the main connection options and we recommend you think carefully about what best suits your set-up before making a purchase.

If you have any further questions, read the FAQs below:

What are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri?

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri are all virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. They respond to your questions and requests when you use the specific wake word, tapping into the larger internet to bring you a response.

It’s important to choose the right one for you, as they’re currently not interoperable and won’t work with one another. The best choice will depend on what you want from your smart speaker, whether it’s great sound to play music, a solid screen for video calls, or portability, but more popular voice assistants will always fare better because they learn quicker.

Is Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri better?

They all have their strengths and weaknesses, but Amazon Alexa is currently our favourite because of its wider third-party integration. There are tens of thousands of what’s known as ‘skills’, which Amazon lists in its directory, helping you to check your credit card balance, play games, check the traffic before you head out, and plenty more.

Google Assistant is a close second, featuring less skills than Alexa but a more versatile response. Google is placing a lot of emphasis on syntax so you can ask the same question in several different ways to get the same response – language is dynamic, after all. It’s still a little rigid but is progressing rapidly and could eventually earn Amazon’s top spot.

Apple is late to the game and hasn’t developed Siri nearly as much as its rivals. It entered the smart speaker market with the absurdly-priced HomePod, which was also incredibly restricted to Apple services before its discontinuation. The HomePod Mini is a giant leap in the right direction with its affordability, but unless you’re deep into the Apple ecosystem, it still lacks third-party support and you can’t activate calls without going through your iPhone first.

There are other virtual assistants out there, such as Samsung’s Bixby and the Halo-inspired Microsoft Cortana, but none of these remotely come close to the functionality of the big three.

For more recommendations for ramping up your home entertainment systems, read our guide on the best headphones for movies and TV. Our list of the best projectors is also worth a read.