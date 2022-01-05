New Beavis and Butt-Head movie “and more” coming to Paramount Plus

One of the great animated series from the ’90s is returning (again). Beavis and Butt-Head, the pair of chuckling metalheads with a penchant for mischief, are getting a new animated movie on streaming service Paramount Plus.

The project was announced by creator Mike Judge on Twitter. “Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount Plus,” Judge’s tweet reads. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.” He provides a pair of sketches for grown-up versions of the two grungers, now with receding hairlines and middle-age guts, because time’s cruelty finds us all eventually.

It’s been over a decade since the conclusion of season 8, in December 2011. Comedy Central hosted that revival, since MTV has long stepped away from that kind of scripted programming, but chose not to renew for another season. Judge himself has talked intermittently about doing more, in between working on TV series Silicon Valley, which ran for six seasons in the 2010s, and now we finally have concrete word.

In 2020, it was revealed that Comedy Central would play host to two more seasons, and some specials and spin-offs. It seems plans have changed since then, with everything moving to Paramount Plus instead. That shift isn’t wholly surprising, as parent company ViacomCBS will want as much entertainment as possible to make its streaming platform appealing and competitive. South Park is getting 14 movies, for instance (no, really).

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

Conceived in 1992, Beavis and Butt-Head was one of the defining shows of the ’90s. Following the two goofball slackers, much of the comedy derived from their laisse faire attitude, and satirical commentary on alternative music videos. The 2011 version had them contend with the likes of Twilight and other, more modern pop culture staples, and this next film will likely carry on that tradition. They’ll have a field day with TikTok!

We’ll keep you informed on when Beavis and Butt-Head will return to your screens – here are the best comedy movies for some laughs in the meantime.