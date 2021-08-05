South Park renewed for six more seasons and 14 movies

Settle in South Park fans, you’re in for the long haul. South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have just signed a $900 million deal that will see them make six more seasons and a whopping 14 original movies for Paramount Plus. Bloomberg reports that deal is one of the biggest in the history of television.

“We did a South Park movie in 1999, and we’ve never done another one because the show has been so satisfying,” Stone said when asked about the prospect of making more movies. “Now we’re older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising.”

The first new South Park movie is set for release this year, and Paramount Plus’s parent company ViacomCBS hopes that an expanded South Park universe will bring more people to the streaming service. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus currently dominate the world of streaming, and Viacom executives think they can use more South Park can lure more consumers away from the big three streaming sites.

The TV series South Park has been running for 24 years now, but unlike other animated shows, I’m thinking of a certain town called Springfield, it’s managed to stay relatively fresh.

Part of this comes down to the relatively short production time between episodes: South Park uses a style of animation that allows for a quicker turnaround than traditional animation. Doesn’t hurt the show’s good at reinventing itself, either.

What started as a low brow show about a group of foul-mouthed kids slowly evolved over time into a more satirical show about American life. Since then, the show’s evolved again, experimenting with long for storytelling and plots that other animated sitcoms haven’t. This has helped to make South Park the most-watched series on Comedy Central.

