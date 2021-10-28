New South Park movie coming to Paramount Plus this November

It’s time to pack your bags for snowy Colorado because the newest South Park movie, South Park: Post Covid, is set to release exclusively on Paramount Plus. The streaming service announced the new animated movie will be available to watch on November 25.

The new flick from the animated series’ franchise is part of a massive deal between the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Paramount with MTV Entertainment Studios. South Park: Post Covid is the first of 14 original movies ordered that will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. There is more good news for long time fans of the series as this deal doesn’t just come with multiple films but extends the show’s run on Comedy Central through 2027, meaning that we can all look forward to new seasons as well.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parker and Stone opened up about their plans for the series and partnership with the streamer. “We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount Plus different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” Stone explained. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

Currently, plot details about the upcoming South Park movie are unknown. However, Paramount did give fans a short promotional clip to keep them appeased while they wait for the comedy movie to drop.

14 South Park movies may come as a surprise, as the last film in the franchise, Imaginationland: The Movie, was released in 2008. However, it makes sense why the studios would be keen to make more films featuring Cartman, Kyle, Kenny and Stan. The ‘90s movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, earned $83.1 million at the box office and currently holds 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

South Park airs on Comedy Central. It is also available to watch on select streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the UK and HBO Max in the US.