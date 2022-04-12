Will Ferrell joins the cast of the live-action Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig is assembling quite the ensemble for her upcoming live-action Barbie movie. Not only does she have DCEU actor Margot Robbie in the lead role, and Ryan Gosling playing Ken, but she has now added comedy movie legend Will Ferrell, in a currently unknown role.

There have been plenty of Barbie movies in the past, but all of them have been animated movies, which seems to work well for the story of a child’s toy. But, with a live-action movie in the works, we’re sure you’re just as curious as us to see how this actually plays out. Greta Gerwig is known for her work on very grounded drama movies, but a live-action version of Barbie sounds like the stuff of nightmares, or a twist on our April Fool’s joke about a live-action Toy Story movie.

However, we are confident Gerwig knows what she is doing. And the talented cast she has assembled, seems to suggest that some of the biggest names in Hollywood have faith in the filmmaker’s vision, too.

According to Deadline, Will Ferrell is the latest name to join the production of the live-action Barbie movie, in a role which is currently unknown. To be fair, we can totally see the comedic chops of Ferrell working for this project, especially given the fact that Kate McKinnon is also in the cast.

Ferrell will line up alongside America Ferreira, Alexandra Shipp, Arianna Greenblatt, and MCU star Simu Liu. There’s likely to be plenty more casting announcements to come too, with Emma Mackay, the Margot Robbie lookalike, and star of Netflix series Sex Education, rumoured to be part of the cast too.

It seems Gerwig is wanting to give Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer a run for its money, in putting together the biggest and best cast possible. By the time these two projects are finished, will there be any actors left?