Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu got a brilliant message from his dad about Oscars

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu may be one of the hot new superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean he’s above getting advice from his dear old dad. In fact, Liu admitted that his father couldn’t resist offering him some practical advice before he presented an Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“My father, full of encouraging words,” Liu tweeted before sharing the advice his father gave him. “So the Oscars are coming up, have you found out what category you’re presenting yet? Also want to remind you that the Oscars aren’t about you!” Classic fatherly words of support there from Liu senior, but they clearly had an effect on his son.

Liu, with the help of Tiffany Haddish, managed to present the Best International Feature Oscar to Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car without causing a scene – something that couldn’t be said for every presenter. Liu and Haddish won a fair few fans after the awards, with some pointing out that they had good chemistry, while others added they’d like to see the pair make a rom-com.

Unfortunately, that was all overshadowed by the slap heard the world over. Chris Rock literally bore the brunt of Will Smith’s anger after the stand-up made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.

Smith jumped up on the stage and hit Rock before returning to his seat to heckle the comedian. The reaction to the slap has been mixed, with some defending Smith, while others like Adam Sandler backed Rock.

The Academy has launched an investigation into Smith’s behaviour, and the King Richard star has apologised to Rock for his behaviour. If you prefer your claps in a fictional setting, check out our list of the best action movies.