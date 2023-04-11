The Barbie movie and Aqua song are finally combined in fantastic edit

Sadly, it seems like the upcoming Barbie movie won’t be using Aqua’s classic hit single about the beloved doll. We know, we know – the romance movie is missing a trick, but that’s show business. A fan online has taken matters into their own hands, recuting the trailer to the iconic song.

HYTT Films did the honours, and truly the Margot Robbie movie feels just right embracing the bright Europop aesthetic. Aqua’s ’90s cut only adds to all that audacious pink, recreating Barbie’s whole universe perfectly. It even helps the nostalgia, since many of us were obsessed by Aqua in the late ’90s (and some of us still are!).

The adventure movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is shaping to be a unique cinematic event in the calendar. What else allows us to see Simu Liu leading a full dance routine while playing a toy?

You can check out the video below. Be warned, this might set impossible standards for the new movie.

Opposite Robbie’s Barbie is Ryan Gosling as Ken, and while details are still scant, we know enough to know the film has the two leaving their familiar dimension for ours. What that looks like and how it works out, we’ll just have to wait and see.

If this all too bright and colourful, the Oppenheimer release date is the same day. Our best movies list will give you plenty to watch in the interim.