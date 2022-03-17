Zach Braff wants to be Blue Beetle on Legends of Tomorrow

There is no escaping the world of comic book movies and TV series for Scrubs star Zach Braff, it seems. His partner, Florence Pugh, is now very much a part of the MCU after appearances on Disney Plus show Hawkeye, and the Black Widow movie. And, his old friend Donald Faison has traded scrubs for supersuits, as part of the Arrowverse. If you can’t beat them, join them, right? Well, Braff says he would be keen to play Blue Beetle in Legends of Tomorrow.

Faison, who played Turk on the hit sitcom, has now taken on the role of Booster Gold in the Arrowverse, and wherever Booster Gold goes, a Blue Beetle is never too far away. With their brilliant relationship, both on and off screen, rumours have circulated for a long time now that Braff should play Blue Beetle opposite his friend, to reunite Turk and J.D. once again.

In a recent interview with SlashFilm, Braff said he would indeed be “down to play Ted Kord,” the alter ego of Blue Beetle, and he had a message for the chiefs at DC to make it happen.

“Listen, this keeps coming up and I want you to tell all your followers: I am down to play Ted Kord,” Braff responded when asked about the potential casting. “Donald said that everyone [is saying that I should be Ted Kord],” the actor added, in reference to Faison.

“I don’t follow comic books. I’m sorry. I know people love them,” Braff admitted. “I don’t know anything about it, but yes, I’m here to announce that whoever owns the property. I’m down to play Ted Kord,” he concluded.

Ever since Faison was cast as a time-traveller whose “golden years are in the rearview mirror,” Legends of Tomorrow audiences deduced that he would be playing Booster Gold, and the rumours for Braff to join him started there.

Braff will soon be appearing on streaming service Disney Plus for its remake of Cheaper by the Dozen. Let’s see if the big bosses at DC listen to his message and sign him up for some superhero action next.