Legends of Tomorrow bringing back Wentworth Miller for 100th episode

The Arrowverse TV series, Legends of Tomorrow, is gearing up for its 100th episode landmark and will have at least one special guest appearing to celebrate the occasion. According to TVLine, Wentworth Miller, who played Leonard Snart – also known as Captain Cold – will be returning to the sci-fi series.

The star will reprise his role as Leonard on October 27 in an episode that revisits Legends of Tomorrow’s past seasons through the perspective of the A.I. Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton). The DC series’ executive producer Phil Klemmer explained that the decision to focus on Gideon for the 100th episode is due to her being a constant character on the show, who has never left the ship Waverider.

“It occurred to us, in being forced to do a retrospective of 100 episodes, that Gideon, really, is the only person who saw everything,” Klemmer explained. “Obviously, Sara Lance has been there from the very beginning, but she’s just a person. There were things that she missed. And so, we were really excited about going back through the seasons and sort of tracking the evolution of the show and doing that through Gideon’s eyes.”

“We also wanted to give a chance for the newest generation of Legends, the Astras and Spooners of the team, to meet up with some of the original gang,” Klemmer continued – explaining the upcoming inclusion of Miller.

Miller first played Captain Cold in The Flash TV show before settling as a series regular on the spin-off, Legends of Tomorrow. However, in season 1, Miller’s character (spoiler alert) died. He later returned as the doppelganger Leo-X – also known as Citizen Cold – in a crossover event during Legends of Tomorrow season 3.

Needless to say, long time fans of the DC show will be excited to see Miller return once again for Legends of Tomorrow season 7, which premieres October 13 on The CW. In the meantime, if you are itching for more superhero timelines, here is our guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.