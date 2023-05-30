Schwarzenegger teases another action movie with Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be done with The Expendables franchise for now, but that doesn’t mean he’s finished working with one of the other biggest names from the best action movies, Sylvester Stallone.

The star of the new Netflix series FUBAR recently revealed he sadly won’t be appearing in the fourth movie alongside a slew of similar iconic genre names like Jason Statham and Liam Neeson.

The lack of Arnold Schwarzenegger may take the joy out of the approaching The Expendables 4 release date a bit, but it’s not all bad news!

He spoke to Parade about his quick filming stints in previous Expendables flicks and his absence in the latest one, saying, “It’s done and I’m not in it.”

“I said, ‘You know what, we have done this and I’m out of it.’ And [Stallone] really understood.” However, “We’re going to do something together one day,” Schwarzenegger added. They go together like bread and butter, so we’re hoping it happens sooner rather than later.

