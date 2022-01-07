Rooney Mara cast as Audrey Hepburn in new biopic for Apple TV Plus

Oscar-nominated actor Rooney Mara is heading to Tiffany’s for her next shiny new role. According to Deadline, Mara has been cast as the legendary actor Audrey Hepburn in an all-new biopic about the star’s life for Apple’s streaming service – Apple TV Plus.

Along with starring as the award-winning actor in the upcoming movie, Mara will be producing the project, and Michael Mitnick (The Staggering Girl) will pen the script. Currently, plot details about this Audrey Hepburn flick are being kept under wraps. However, it has been confirmed that Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will helm the production. No matter what direction the mysterious film decides to take, it will likely grab attention as it centres around one of the most iconic stars in Hollywood history.

Born in Belgium, Hepburn has appeared in classic films such as My Fair Lady, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Funny Face, and Roman Holiday. Nominated for Best Actress five times, and then winning the accolade for her performance in Roman Holiday at the Academy Awards, she is one of the most celebrated figures to ever hit the silver screen

Besides her acting work, Hepburn was also a firm humanitarian and a fashion icon. We are curious to see how Mara, who is an Oscar-nominated actor herself for her performance in the thriller movie The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, will bring Hepburn back to our screens again. Stay tuned for updates.

There is no release date for Apple’s Audrey Hepburn biopic just yet. However, fans can next see Mara in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett. Nightmare Alley is out now in US theatres, and will open in UK cinemas on January 21, 2022.