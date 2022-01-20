Ridley Scott’s new movie Kitbag now called Napoleon

Ridley Scott‘s Napoleon project – which has had the working title Kitbag for some time now – is set to simply be called Napoleon after all. In related news, Kevin Walsh, who has been president of Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions for five years, is leaving for a new deal with Apple TV.

Walsh will continue his tie with Scott at Apple TV Plus, where he will produce with Scott and Mark Huffam the Napoleon Bonaparte and Empress Josephine epic Napoleon (formerly known as Kitbag), to star Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, who recently replaced Jodie Comer. In real life, Josephine was older than Napoleon, but that is not the case with this casting.

The synopsis for the film on IMDb reads; “The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.”

Jodie Comer was in Scott’s last film The Last Duel, but had to leave Napoleon due to scheduling conflicts. The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby quickly swooped in to fill the gap.

“Working with Ridley Scott has been the highlight of my career,” Walsh told Deadline. “The past five years has been a whirlwind, and being able to learn at the side of a true genius has been invaluable. I’m thrilled to keep doing what I love with Apple, one of the most successful companies in the world. To produce Napoleon for them, with Ridley directing and Joaquin in the lead, is a dream come true.”

Napoleon has been depicted several times on-screen, including three times by Bilbo Baggins himself – Ian Holm.

Walsh is currently in production on the Scott Free drama Boston Strangler at 20th Century, starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon.

