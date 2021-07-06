American Horror Story season 10 to premiere with ‘Cape Fear’ episode

We have a title for the premiere episode of the next season of American Horror Story. Titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, season 10 of the popular horror series will start airing in August.

One of the stars, Ryan Keira Armstrong, made the big reveal on Instagram, with a title card for the opening episode. Going by their post, ‘Cape Fear’ is the name of episode one for Double Feature, which could be a reference to the actual place in North California, or perhaps a nod to Martin Scorsese’s 1991 thriller. Or none of the above – details are limited as of now.

The pic is captioned with “August 25”, reminding us that we’re less than two months from finding out for ourselves what the tenth American Horror Story is all about. Armstrong is a newcomer to the anthology series for Double Feature, and they’ll be joining the usual ensemble of newbies and old faces, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Macaulay Culkin, and Billie Lourd.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy hasn’t done much to give the game away on what’s coming, only stating that it’ll have two disparate parts, hence the “double feature”. We also got a poster that suggests aliens and possibly some drug use? Who knows. The season was meant to start airing last year, but had to be delayed due to Covid-19.

We’re getting plenty of the franchise this summer, since American Horror Stories, a seven-episode run of self-contained plots, begins in July, conveniently leading right up to Double Feature. The last season was 2019’s American Horror Story: 1984, a send-up of slashers and ’80s horror trends.

We’ll just have to wait and see what terrors await us this go around. American Horror Story: Double Feature will air weekly in the US on FX, watch this space for UK viewing information. We have the best horror movies on Netflix for some chills right this second.