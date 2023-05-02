The Rig season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is The Rig season 2 release date? Fans of the dramatic supernatural TV series will be pleased to hear a second season has been confirmed.

One of the best thriller series of 2022, the mysterious The Rig story follows an ensemble cast on a Scottish oil rig. When an unexplained fog covers them and supernatural forces take hold, things go awry.

The Amazon Prime series from creator David Macpherson reportedly did well for the streaming service, and subsequently, we’ll be visiting the Kinloch Bravo team again. But what’s The Rig season 2 release date?

The Rig season 2 release date speculation

There’s no The Rig season 2 release date yet, but the TV series starts shooting again in Edinburgh later in 2023.

Considering all the production work still to be done, we likely won’t get a season 2 until late 2024. Time to rewatch season 1, then.

The Rig season 2 cast

The main players from season 1 are confirmed for The Rig season 2 cast, including Martin Compston and Iain Glen.

With the way season 1 ended, fates on the mainland hang in the balance, but the crew on the rig all survived the events of the finale.

The Rig season 2 cast list:

Iain Glen as Magnus MacMillan

Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton

Emily Hampshire as Rose Mason

Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite

Owen Teale as Lars Hutton

Mark Addy as David Coake

Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw

Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji

Stuart McQuarrie as Colin Murchison

The Rig season 2 plot

Prime Video revealed the Kinloch Bravo team will be taken to a new location and encounter new dangers in The Rig season 2 plot.

The Kinloch Bravo crew will be reeling from the fallout of season 1, but they’ll also be faced with “swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed,” according to Prime Video. “Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them.”

“The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic series 1 finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.

The upcoming season will compound on season 1’s exploration of Earth’s future, said series creator David Macpherson, “I’m looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show’s expanding original mythology.”

Is there a The Rig season 2 trailer?

There is no The Rig season 2 trailer because season 2 has not completed production yet.

The Rig season 2 is due to film season 2 in Scotland later in 2023, so it will be some time before we get a season 2 trailer.

In the meantime, revisit an epic Fulmer scene from season 1 below.

Where can I watch The Rig season 2?

You can watch The Rig season 2 on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and the UK.

The Rig’s home is Amazon Prime, which you can sign up to catch the upcoming season. You’ll need a membership to stream it.

Check out the best free Amazon Prime movies while you’re there!

How many episodes of The Rig season 2 will there be?

There’s not an official episode count for The Rig season 2 yet, but we imagine it will be around six to eight.

Considering season 1 of the drama series had six episodes and a second season was greenlit, it makes sense that the next season will contain six or more episodes. Due to various factors, we don’t foresee it getting a huge bump in terms of how many episodes Amazon will order, but somewhere in the range of six to eight is a healthy bet.

For more Prime series, find out about the Rings of Power season 2 release date and the Reacher season 2 release date. Or check out the new movies coming soon, and the best movies of all time.