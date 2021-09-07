Pheobe Waller-Bridge leaves Mr & Mrs Smith Amazon series

Amazon’s Mr and Mrs Smith TV series has to find a new Mrs Smith. Pheobe Waller-Bridge has exited the show, citing creative differences between she and co-lead Donald Glover.

The news is courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, which says that the split is amicable. Glover proposed the action movie adaptation after the two worked together on the Star Wars spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’s believed that Waller-Bridge’s role will be be recast with no hard feelings. Glover remains co-creator and executive producer in addition to starring, along with showrunner Francesca Sloane, who worked with him on FX series Atlanta.

Not that Waller-Bridge is short on work right now. She’ll feature in No Time To Die, the latest James Bond movie, finally due out later this year, and she has a role in Indiana Jones 5, in addition to serving as the executive producer on the upcoming final season of Killing Eve. The Mr and Mrs Smith remake seemed like a match made in heaven for she and Glover, given both have ongoing deals with Amazon right now, but alas.

If you’re unfamiliar, Mr and Mrs Smith was a comedy movie vehicle for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie released in 2005. The two stars played hit-people who’re eventually assigned to kill each other. It’s a fun romp, and you can easily imagine a modern take, especially with talent like Glover and Waller-Bridge.

You can throw this on Glover’s unending pile, too. He’s hard at work finishing season three of Atlanta at the minute, as well as putting together scripts for season four. His Amazon deal includes another new show, Hive, which involves Janine Nabers, an executive producer on HBO’s Watchmen series.

We'll have to see how it all shakes out.