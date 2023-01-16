It’s Always Sunny star wants to be in Fantastic Four MCU movie

If it was up to us, everyone in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia would be cast as the heroes for the Fantastic Four MCU movie. We doubt that will happen, but one star of the comedy series is very keen on taking on the role of MCU character Reed Richards.

In fact, Glenn Howerton has been the subject of plenty of fancasts for the role in the upcoming superhero movie, and he’s doing nothing to put a stop to those rumours. The hotly-anticipated Marvel movie is set to begin the casting process later this year, but there’s only one man they need to call for the main role.

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Howerton commented on the idea of him playing Mister Fantastic himself, and suggested he would be more than happy to be a part of the new movie.

“Somehow, in my mind, there’s no chance that anything that I will ever do will be watched by people, and I don’t know what that is, I think it’s this sort of perpetual underdog thing that I feel, which makes no sense,” Howerton said.

“But, no, look, it would be super fun, and obviously, the director, Matt Shakman, is a very close friend and an absolutely incredible director, so it’d be super fun to work with him again. But ain’t nobody called me about that yet, but I would accept that phone call,” he added.

Can you just imagine Howerton bringing a Dennis Reynolds vibe to the character of Mister Fantastic? You’d have to complete the set and have Charlie Day as The Thing, Rob McElhenney as the Human Torch, and Kaitlin Olson as Sue Storm. Then of course, you’d have Danny DeVito as the Marvel villain Doctor Doom, which is perfect.

