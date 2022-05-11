Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas release date, trailer, cast, and more

When is Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas coming out? An anime series prequel based on Zack Snyder’s zombie movie, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will chart the early days of the undead invading Sin City. It’ll be a gory Netflix series that fleshes out Snyder’s dystopian world – so, all the fun stuff, basically.

Netflix has been coy about the animated series, with details kept to a minimum. We know it’s been in the works since before Army of the Dead came out in 2021, and that it’ll focus on certain characters from the Netflix horror movie. Snyder himself is directing two episodes, and Jay Oliva is showrunner. Details are relatively scant otherwise, but the landscape isn’t totally bare.

We’ve scoped out the area around the Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas release date to find everything you should know. This includes casting details, nuggets of info on the story, and, of course, when you’ll be able to feast on the show like a starving member of the walking dead. Thankfully, none of it involved a heist – not yet, anyway.

When is the Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas release date?

We don’t have an exact release date for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, but we do have a release window. At time of writing, the show is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in Q2 2022, which means sometime between the start of April and the end of June this year.

That might seem a little tight since we’ve been lacking in promotional materials, but it’s typical for Netflix. The platform has a habit of giving us a blast of information all at once, merely a couple of months, or even weeks, before the thing becomes available. We’ll keep you informed.

Is there an Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas trailer?

Sadly not. As yet, we don’t have an Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas trailer. We haven’t gotten any kind of teaser or still from the production, either.

Zack and Deborah Snyder, who’re both producers, have been tight-lipped, as has Netflix. Provided current release plans hold, we might get something soon – watch this space.

What will happen in the Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas plot?

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will cover several of the characters from the action movie in the early days of the zombie apocalypse. Essentially, it’ll go deeper into the awesome sequence at the start of the film, where Las Vegas became overrun with undead, and the people that somehow manage to survive.

Scott Ward, played by Dave Bautista in the film, will be one of the main protagonists. His team was at ground zero in Sin City, and now we’ll see just how gnarly they had it.

Deborah Snyder has suggested that we might see a little bit more of where the outbreak came from, too. “We hint in the movie that we’re coming from Area 51, so maybe there’s a sci-fi element to it,” she told Indiewire. “I’m not going to say for sure, but it’s really fun to be able to do that and also to see our team when they were at the top of their game, doing the search and rescue. It’s just another bit of information.”

She adds that unanswered questions will be at the forefront: “Where did this pathogen come from? How did this all happen? And we see our team and that they had been on these rescue missions. We see some flashbacks, what they were doing, but we don’t really know more, so the anime series is a great way to find out the origin of this.”

Who is in the Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas cast?

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas boasts quite the cast. Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell are all confirmed to be reprising their roles from the film. They’ll be joined by Joe Manganiello, Vanessa Hudgens, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Jena Malone, Anya Chalotra, and Nolan North.

Details haven’t been given on the roles for the latter cast, but that’s quite the pedigree of talent. Perhaps more survive the undead mayhem than we think? Manganiello is not someone to count out under any circumstances, that’s for sure.

That's everything we know about Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.