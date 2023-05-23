Is All American season 5 streaming? How to watch the drama series

Is All American season 5 streaming? The underdog sporting tale of American football prodigy Spencer has been enthralling audiences now for several years, and the latest season certainly didn’t disappoint either on or off the pitch.

All American is based on the true story of NFL star Spencer Paysinger, and follows the fictionalised Spencer as he struggles to live between the wildly different worlds of Crenshaw and Beverly Hills. It’s one of the best TV series out there for sports fans, delving deep into Spencer’s journey to the top.

As we look ahead to the All American season 6 release date, it’s time to look back at how to watch All American season 5 on the best streaming services, so that you’ll be ready when the new season arrives.

Where can I watch All American season 5?

All American season 5 is available on The CW and Spectrum On Demand, as well as on various digital platforms.

The CW is the home of All American, with the network streaming the show for free on its own streaming platform. Alternatively, the series is available to purchase from the likes of Amazon, Apple, and Google Play.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch All American season 5 in the UK just yet, but we expect it to arrive on ITVX in the very near future. The previous seasons are already available.

Is All American season 5 streaming?

All American season 5 is streaming in the USA via both The CW and Spectrum On Demand, as well as for digital purchase.

You can stream All American season 5 for free via The CW’s own streaming service, but this is exclusive to the USA. The show is also available to buy via services including Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple TV.

In the UK, the previous four seasons of All American are on ITVX, and episodes have also appeared on Sky and NOW in the past.

Is All American season 5 on Netflix?

All American season 5 isn’t on Netflix as of May 2023, but we expect it to be added soon. The previous four seasons are available to stream for Netflix subscribers in the USA, so we’d expect season 5 to join them. Unfortunately, that’s not the case in the UK.

Is All American season 5 on Disney Plus?

No, All American season 5 isn’t on Disney Plus, and isn’t likely to be added in the future. Disney and its other companies were not involved in making the show, so we don’t expect to see it on the company’s streaming platform.

Is All American season 5 on Prime Video?

You can buy All American season 5 on Prime Video, as long as you’re in the USA. The entire season costs $29.99, in HD quality.

It’s not currently available in the UK, but previous seasons are on there, so we’d expect the fifth season to make it there soon.

Is All American season 5 on Blu-ray?

You can’t get All American season 5 on Blu-ray. The CW hasn’t made previous seasons available on physical formats, so we wouldn’t hold out hope for this one to appear on your DVD shelf.

For more from the world of sport, check out our guides to how to watch The First Slam Dunk and how to watch Creed 3, as well as our list of the best sports movies. We’ve also got a list of all of the new movies coming to screens, as well as our picks for the best movies ever made.