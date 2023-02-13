Wednesday has more fans than House of the Dragon, and here’s the proof

In the world of TV series, success and failure can often come down to a simple popularity test, with viewing figures being one of the main principles upon which shows will survive or perish. Luckily for The Addams family spin-off comedy series Wednesday, the numbers have been especially impressive.

The Netflix series was one of the big surprise hits last year and found itself among some of the best 2022 TV series. Not only was it a huge success for the streaming service, leading to Wednesday season 2 getting the greenlight, but the fantasy series also beat some big competition along the way.

The report from Samba TV suggests Wednesday was something of an anomaly in the way it sustained its viewership, and technically had more devoted fans than the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

According to data on 20 of the most popular shows from 2022, 15 of them had acquired 75% of their total 51-day viewership in the first two weeks. Apparently, the one show that bucked the trend is Wednesday.

While Wednesday attracted 66% of viewers in its first two weeks, the horror series actually had the longest shelf life of the various TV series that were analysed. Even more impressive is the fact that Wednesday had the most-watched premiere of 2022 in the 40-day viewership window.

House of the Dragon, stunning as it was, only won the battle of the first 15-day window. Thanks to the viral fame Wednesday achieved, Gen-Z viewers came to Netflix in their droves and propelled the creepy, kooky teen drama series to the top of the charts when it comes to sustained watching of the premiere.

So, in a culture of binge-watching, it seems slow and steady may actually be the key to winning the race to becoming the most popular show of the year.