Is Christina Ricci in Wednesday? Warning spoilers ahead! The new Tim Burton Netflix series Wednesday is finally here, and Addams Family fans couldn’t be happier. Set in the modern day, the TV series follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she moves to a new school, Nevermore Academy, and uncovers a terrible plot involving monsters and blood feuds.

It’s classic gothic Addams family fun, and while it’s not quite as good as the Addams Family films of our childhood (some of the best family movies ever made, in this writer’s not-so-humble opinion), it’s an entertaining enough watch. When people think of Wednesday Addams, however, they think of one actor, Christina Ricci. So does Ricci appear in the new Wednesday TV series?

Is Christina Ricci in Wednesday?

Yes, Christina Ricci is in Wednesday; she plays Marilyn Thornhill, the “dorm mom” of Nevermore Academy and the first “normy” to teach at the prestigious private school.

As we wrote in our Wednesday ending explained guide, there’s more than meets the eye about this kind teacher. It’s revealed in the finale that Marilyn is, in fact, Laurel Gates — the sister of Garret Gates and the ancestor of the puritanical Ansel Gates — and she’s plotting to destroy Nevermore.

If you want to know more about this Addams Family spin-off, we’ve articles on a potential Wednesday season 2 as well as the identity of the Nevermore Academy monster.