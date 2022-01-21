A Christmas Story sequel in the works with Peter Billingsley set to return

A sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story is in the works, with original star Peter Billingsley set to return. It is widely considered to be one of the best Christmas movies. In the grand tradition of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the title is going to be A Christmas Story Christmas.

Clay Kaytis, who directed The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell as Santa for Netflix, will be directed. Billingsley will be producing alongside Vince Vaughn (best known for comedy movies such as Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers). Nick Schenk, who wrote recent Clint Eastwood films Gran Torino and The Mule, will write the script.

Now this is going to get complicated, so keep up. The original film was made in 1983 when Billingsley played 9-year-old Ralphie, but was set in 1940. The follow up will therefore be set in the 1970s. In the 80s movie, Billingsley played a kid who desperately wanted a BB rifle for Christmas – heart warming! In the new one, he returns to his childhood home in the hopes of delivering a magical Christmas to his kids.

As an adult, Billingsley has become a producer and director, and he directed Vince Vaughn in comedy Couples Retreat in 2009. Klaytis started in animation and co-directed The Angry Birds Movie. He also worked on two of the best Disney movies – Frozen and Tangled. Legendary and Warner Bros are the studios behind this legacy sequel.

Sequels made decades after the original movie are becoming more popular and nostalgia is big business. Recent examples include Bad Boys for Life, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Coming to America 2 and the upcoming Top Gun sequel – Maverick. Blade Runner 2049 and Doctor Sleep (a sequel to The Shining) are examples from the worlds of science fiction and horror that have been critically acclaimed.

If you’re still in the festive mood, check out our guide to the best Netflix Christmas movies.