24 legend Kiefer Sutherland also loves 2023’s best TV series

Kiefer Sutherland, who has starred in some of the best action movies as well as the epic thriller series 24, is also loving the best TV series of 2023 so far.

Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer in 24

Published:

24Kiefer SutherlandSuccession

24‘s leading star, Hollywood legend Kiefer Sutherland, has revealed his current favorite TV shows and they include the best of the best. 24 is one of the best thriller series of all time, and Sutherland starred as leading man Jack Bauer over an entire decade.

That puts Sutherland in a pretty strong position to judge other shows on their own success and speaking with Radio Times he did just that, revealing which series he is currently enjoying watching. “Succession was fantastic,” the actor started off by saying.

That’s not a controversial opinion, and Succession (currently airing its final season) is widely regarded as one of the very best TV series of all time. Surely, Sutherland’s praise is one of the best endorsements a series can get. And, if you’re not watching Succession, you now really have no excuse.

The 24 star continued, with some more surprising picks, “I liked The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Ozark… And I watch a lot of cooking shows.” From wholesome cooking shows, to Netflix series about money laundering for drugs, Sutherland clearly has broad taste.

YouTube Thumbnail

On his own projects, the actor has recently been recruited to join the new movie (titled Juror #2) from Clint Eastwood, which is also set to be Eastwood’s final film. Sutherland will star in a supporting role as an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor for Nicholas Hoult’s character. He is also leading the Paramount Plus series Rabbit Hole.

To get up to date with Succession, check out our ranking of all the Succession episodes, and get to know the Succession cast. Or, if you’re already watching and need a refresher take a look at our Succession season 5 episode 8 recap.

Resident Star Trek expert, and general sci-fi snob. Will also watch horror, but mostly from behind his fingers.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.