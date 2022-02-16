Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer would be “thrilled” to do a third instalment

Rebun Fleischer, director of Uncharted, would be more than happy to return to his zombie movie series Zombieland. In a new interview, he spoke on bringing the cast back for horror-comedy movie threequel, though perhaps a few years down the road.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Fleischer says he’d be keen to do what they did with Zombieland: Double tap, and come back to the characters another decade down the line. 2029, in other words. “When we were making Zombieland 2 it was a running joke among us all that, ‘We got to do this again in another 1ten years and see where it’s evolved to’,” Fleischer stated. “We’ll see come 2029 if that’s something we’re still thinking about. But I would be so thrilled to get the gang back together and see where their lives have led in the last ten years.”

In Zombieland: Double Tap, we’re reunited with Columbus (Jessis Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who are now living the high life the White House. When the group splits up, Little Rock falls for a guy who takes her to an isolated commune. The rest follow in order to make sure she’s safe. Plenty of the undead are involved in the interim.

Both Zombieland movies did well critically and commercially. 2009’s Zombieland made just over $100 million, while Double Tap crossed the $140 million threshold. Fleischer directed both, with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick writing the screenplay for the first, and David Callaham joining as co-writer for the second. Clearly, the audience is there for more, if only for the novelty of seeing Stone and Harrellson battle the walking dead.

For the time-being, Fleischer has his hands full. He just directed Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Wahlberg, an adventure movie based on the hit games. Our Emma-Jane Betts wasn’t enthused, writing that it “ultimately misses the mark” in her review.

He’s working on adapting Jak and Daxter next, and Uncharted 2 is always a possibility as well. Check out the best horror movies of 2021 for some modern chills while we wait for more.