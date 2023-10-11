Young Sheldon season 7 gets celebratory update from writer

Now that the writers strike has ended, many have wasted no time in heading back to work, and are keen to get new seasons of our favorite comedy series out soon.

Young Sheldon

Updated:

Young Sheldon

Now that the writer’s strike is over, writers are happy to be returning to work. Some priorities for the five broadcast networks include hit comedy series such as Abbott Elementary and Young Sheldon. And one of the writers on Young Sheldon wasted no time in heading back to the studio, to continue work on Season 7.

The writers’ strike ended on September 27, 2023, and only around a week or so later, Young Sheldon writer Connor Kilpatrick posted a photo of the famous Warner Bros water tower on their Instagram page, indicating that they had returned to work. The caption excitedly read; “Pardon my French, but FUCK YEAH.”

This means that we’re edging closer to a Young Sheldon season 7 release date, which felt like it would be a long way off not so long ago. According to a recent article in The Hollywood Reporter, some of the most popular and best comedy series currently airing, such as Young Sheldon, could begin rolling out as early as January 2024, but this will, of course, depend on when the actors strike comes to an end.

Season 7 of Young Sheldon will likely contain 10-15 episodes instead of the usual 22, due to all of the upheaval with both the actors and writers strikes in 2023. Due to the age of actor Iain Armitage, who plays Young Sheldon, and the fact that Sheldon should soon be heading to CalTech, season 7 could well be the last, so there will be a lot to pack into a truncated season. After all, Sheldon can’t stay young forever.

YouTube Thumbnail

The dramatic season 6 finale of Young Sheldon included an engagement and a tornado destroying Meemaw’s house. Season 7 will likely feature at least some episodes showing Sheldon and Mary in Germany, as that’s where they were headed at the end of the last season.

While we wait for more updates on Young Sheldon, check out our guide to the best comedy movies for more laughs. We’re also excited for Wednesday season 2 and Yellowstone season 5 part 2 – find out what we know so far.

