Young Sheldon season 7 release date, plot, cast, and news

What is the Young Sheldon season 7 release date? Yeah, that’s right — The Big Bang Theory spin-off is on its seventh season now. As the title suggests, the heartwarming series acts as a prequel in many ways to The Big Bang Theory, following the childhood of Sheldon Cooper and his family as he grows up in rural Texas.

Unlike a lot of popular TV series spin-offs, Young Sheldon has stood the test of time, proving to be popular with fans and critics alike. So it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that a seventh season of the drama series was commissioned back in 2021.

But now the sixth season has been and gone, fans are anxious for news on the comedy series’ next outing. So, here’s what we know about the Young Sheldon season 7 release date.

Young Sheldon season 7 release date

Season 7 is scheduled for a fall 2023 release, but it’s extremely likely that this date will be pushed back.

A delay hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the 2023 Writers Strike undoubtedly had an impact on both the writing and filming of season 7, while the ongoing 2023 Actors Strike will make it very difficult for the cast to film anything else this summer.

The closest we’ve had to a delay confirmation is CBS announcing some changes to their upcoming programming, with Paramount Plus shows being set to air in order to fill the gaps left by unfinished shows. At the very least, it seems to confirm that they’re preparing for the possibility of a delay.

Young Sheldon season 7 cast

We can expect the whole Cooper family to be back, along with Jim Parsons returning for narrator duties. Here’s the whole expected cast:

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Lance Barber as George Cooper

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

Annie Potts as Meemaw

Emily Osment as Mandy

Dan Byrd as Pastor Rob

Melissa Peterman as Brenda Sparks

What will Young Sheldon season 7 be about?

Season 7 will likely follow Sheldon and Mary in Germany as the rest of the family deals with the aftermath of the tornado.

The season 6 finale saw Sheldon and Mary head to Germany to spend the summer there, with Sheldon determined to get into CalTech. His relationship with twin sister Missy is on the rocks after he told their parents about her sneaking out, so the question of whether they’ll patch things up will likely linger over season 7.

Speaking of fraught relationships, we’ll probably see more of George’s growing connection to Brenda Sparks as the rift between him and Mary widens. At least Georgie and Mandy are happy, though — they got engaged at the end of season 6, while Meemaw prepares to move in with the Coopers after her home was destroyed in the tornado.

We know from the parent show that George dies suddenly of a heart attack when Sheldon reaches his teens, and with rumors circulating that season 7 could be the last, it’s very possible that this is where the series ends.

Is there a Young Sheldon season 7 trailer?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer for Young Sheldon season 7 yet.

In normal circumstances, we’d expect one in summer 2023 ahead of its scheduled return in the fall. But with the strikes making a fall return for the show unlikely, we might be lucky to get a trailer before the end of the year.

In the meantime, here’s the trailer for the season 6 finale, in case you wanted a recap of where we’re at now.

Where can I watch Young Sheldon season 7?

Young Sheldon season 7 will air on CBS in the US and Channel 4/E4 in the UK, but there are a number of other streaming options, too.

Stateside fans can catch up on Young Sheldon on HBO Max or Paramount Plus, while UK audiences will be able to buy or rent the series on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Plus.

It’s also worth noting that Young Sheldon isn’t available on Paramount Plus in the UK yet, but likely will be in the future.

How many episodes will Young Sheldon season 7 have?

As with season 6, 22 episodes have been ordered for Young Sheldon season 7.

However, with the strikes causing various production delays, it’s entirely possible that season 7 will end up having fewer episodes — especially if they want to prioritize getting the series out earlier.

For more laughs and family fun, check out our listicles detailing the best comedy movies, best family movies, best Disney movies, and best feel-good movies.

Or, keep the nostalgia going with our feature on why we want trashy ‘2000s movies back, along with our guides to upcoming spin-off series like the How I Met Your Father season 2 release date, the Frasier reboot release date, and the That ’90s Show season 2 release date.