You season 4 is in two parts to give viewers “time to process”

Joe Goldberg — or should we say, Jonathan Moore — is back after the first teaser for You season 4 was released as part of Netflix’s Tudum event. The teaser trailer gave us a taste of what to expect from season 4, with Joe now appearing to have settled into England after bumping off wife Love, dumping his baby and faking his own death after the couple’s idyllic life in the suburbs ended up being a little… messier than planned.

From bookstore manager to doting husband, the latest identity Joe (Penn Badgley) has adopted is that of Professor Jonathan Moore, a literature professor at a prestigious London university.

The teaser trailer gave us a taste of who would be joining Joe in his latest (mis)adventure, from a host of new colleagues and students to the return of Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Joe’s former lover and the object of his obsession in the previous season of the Netflix series.

New characters joining Joe and Marienne include Adam (Lukas Gage), Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), and Rhys (Ed Speleers). There’s undoubtedly going to be a lot to take in when season 4 of the TV series drops, but Netflix is following in Stranger Things‘ footsteps by releasing the upcoming season of You in two parts.

Fans have been confused by the change in tactic for the drama series, but as explained by showrunner Sera Gamble in an Instagram post, the split-release is designed to give fans a chance to digest what’s going on. “Trust me, you’ll need the time to process…” she wrote. “[A]nd maybe place a few friendly bets about where it’s all going.”

Part 1 of You season 4 will drop on the streaming service on February 10, 2023, while Part 2 will drop exactly a month later on March 10.