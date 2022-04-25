Yellowstone won’t “go past its due date”

Actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in smash-hit TV series Yellowstone says that co-creator Taylor Sheridan won’t let the series extend beyond its due date. When a show becomes such a huge ratings success, the pressure is obviously on to keep the juggernaut going for as long as possible. But this usually, inevitably, leads to a dip in quality by the end.

Taylor Sheridan has been partly credited with reviving the Western genre, with films Hell or High Water and Wind River, before creating Yellowstone and its spin-off series 1883. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner – who was famously behind the Oscar-winning epic Dances with Wolves – as John Dutton, the patriarch of a large ranching family.

Grimes plays his son Kayce, who is torn between loyalty to his father, but also to his Native American wife and her community’s ties to the Dutton land. Kayce is likely to be central to whatever kind of conclusion Yellowstone eventually comes to. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Grimes said; “I know he’s (Kayce) central to how the story unfolds, as a lot of characters in the show are. So I really can’t wait to see how instrumental he is in bringing this thing to a close one day.”

When asked about when the show might come to an end, Grimes said; “As far as how long Taylor wants it to go, I know what I’ve heard firsthand from the source himself. But I also heard that before it became the biggest show on the planet, and when something becomes this big, I know there’s a lot of pressure to keep it going. But I do know that Taylor would never let it go past its due date. We’re never going to jump the shark.”

The popularity of Yellowstone has led to copy-cats such as Outer Range starring Josh Brolin popping up. Although, the genre has been fairly popular on television in the last decade with the likes of Deadwood, Justified, Godless, Wynonna Earp, Preacher, Westworld, and Sons of Anarchy.

