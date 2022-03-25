Hell or High Water 4K release coming in May

David Mackenzie and Taylor Sheridan’s 2016 Western Noir Hell or High Water is getting a deluxe release, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital SteelBook format. The set will come out on May 17 and be priced at $27.99. The film stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as brothers who commit a series of bank robberies in a desperate bid to save the family ranch, and Jeff Bridges as the Ranger who pursues them.

Hell or High Water debuted at Cannes Film Festival, and went on to be highly critically acclaimed, with a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. It was also a moderate box office success, making back double its budget. A television spin-off series is currently in the works.

Toby Howard (Pine) reluctantly joins his ex-con brother Tanner (Foster) in a life of crime in order to save the family ranch from foreclosure after their mother’s death. Hot on their trail from Texas to Oklahoma are Rangers Marcus Hamilton (Bridges) and Alberto Parker (Gil Birmingham). Marin Ireland plays Toby’s ex-wife Debbie.

David Mackenzie is the English director of prison drama Starred Up, Outlaw King (also starring Chris Pine), and Young Adam and Perfect Sense (both starring Ewan McGregor). Taylor Sheridan is the writer of Denis Villeneuve‘s Sicario and Wind River. He is also the creator of the hugely successful Western series Yellowstone and its prequel 1883.

The Western genre has seen something of a revival in recent years, with Tom Hanks’ News of the World, The Sisters Brothers, Hostiles, The Wind, The Rider, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, to name just a few.

