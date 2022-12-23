Yellowstone skipping Christmas Day, here’s when the next episode airs

For those heading home for the holidays, there is always the fear and trepidation surrounding what it is that you will all be watching. Luckily, there are new releases such as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix, or The Banshees of Inisherin on HBO Max/Disney Plus. But not everyone’s family has great taste, and you may well be on your tenth episode of NCIS by now. One thing that seems like a safe bet – and a surefire hit with the Dads at least – is Yellowstone. But unfortunately, we have some bad news about that…

We regret to inform you that there will be no new episode of Yellowstone on Christmas Day. We repeat, there will be no new episode of Yellowstone on Christmas Day. The eighth episode of season 5, which is called A Knife And No Coin, won’t air until New Years Day at 8 pm. It’s also the midseason finale.

In case anyone is suffering from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 am. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 (starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) and the first two episodes of 1883.

In the eighth episode of Yellowstone season 5, we will find out if Jamie (Wes Bentley) goes through with his plan to remove his dad from office. In the meantime, John (Kevin Costner) makes a request from Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and lends support to an unexpected friend. The Yellowstone cowboys will embark on a big change, and a flashback reveals where Rip’s loyalties lie.

