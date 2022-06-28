Even Kevin Costner’s joking about all the Yellowstone spin-offs

We’ve gone from westerns being an almost-dead genre, to them being revived in an unlikely arena – on television. Taylor Sheridan is near-single-handedly on a mission to repopulate the airways cowboys, horses and lassoes. His Yellowstone universe is expanding by the day – with several confusingly-titled prequels, sequels and spin-offs in development.

It all started with Yellowstone back in 2018 starring Kevin Costner as the head of the Dutton dynasty. It was such a hit with Dads the world over, it is now coming up on its fifth season. In addition to this, it has spawned a prequel called 1883, and soon there will be another season focusing on different characters called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

And in further addition to these, there are even more spin-offs. There is 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. And there’s also 6666 which will be set on a different ranch. Now, even Kevin Costner has joined in by joking about all of the spin-offs and his pride in the OG. Speaking to ComingSoon, he said; “I have a special pride in understanding what we launched, what we did, and how we continue to do it.”

Costner continued; “In America, if something works, you just figure out how to keep making that same idea, work, and work, and work. You just ring it out until it won’t give anymore. And certainly, they’re trying to do it in an intelligent way, but the original Yellowstone has spawned all these.”

It looks as though Yellowstone is becoming the television equivalent of the MCU and we’re sure Kevin Costner will be spinning off into a multiverse in no time. Sheridan started reviving the western on the big screen, with Hell or High Water and Wind River before moving onto the small screen.

